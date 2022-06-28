Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Gauteng has a Permanent vacancy for a Tester with very good testing and IT Knowledge.

Testing:

– Accepts responsibility for creation of test cases using own comprehensive technical analysis of both functional and non-functional specifications.

– Creates traceability records, from test cases back to requirements.

– Produces materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services. Specifies requirements for environment, data, resources and tools.

– Records and analyses action and result and maintains a defect register while maintaining effective team/client communication.

– Reviews test results and modifies tests if necessary.

– Provides reports on progress, anomalies, risks and issues associated with the overall project.

– Reports on system quality and collects metrics on test cases.

– Identify, document and assist in mitigation of defects.

– Intermediate SQL skills compulsory.

– Integration testing experience.

– Test automation experience will be an advantage.

Methods and Tools:

– Solid understanding of automation frameworks and SDLC. Flexibility between waterfall and agile methodologies.

– Someone with Automation testing experience proficient using Selenium, Katalon or Apache Java Groovy would be advantageous.

– RESTful, SOAPUI and Postman – API Testing experience essential

– Jira, Azure DevOps experience

– Experience working within the financial services industry (EFT, RTGS, SAMOS and other payment enablers) is a bonus (not a must)

Professional Competencies:

– Communicates fluently, orally and in writing, and can present complex information to both technical and non-technical audiences.

– Plans, schedules and monitors work to meet time and quality targets.

– Facilitates collaboration between stakeholders who share common objectives.

– Selects appropriately from applicable standards, methods, tools and applications.

– Fully understands the importance of security to own work and the operation of the organization can drive collective ownership for testing

Experience:

3-5 years in Functional Testing

2-3 years in Automated Testing

Qualifications:

Diploma Tertiary Qualifications in information technology

ISTQB Foundation Level Certificate or related

Desired Skills:

Intermediate SQL skills

SDLC

RESTful

SOAPUI

Postman

EFT

RTGS

SAMOS

Jira

Azure

