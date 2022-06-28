Web Developer

My Client in Centurion is looking for a Web Developer to join their dynamic team, Preferably a female.

Web Developer Position available in Centurion

Must Have WordPress experience

PHP Experience

Hosting Experience

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Management Skills

Proven Track record of Websites Built

Offering between R30 000 and R40 000 per month depending on Experience

Desired Skills:

WordPress Experience

PHP Experience

Hosting Experience

Management Experience

Building Websites

70% Management and 30% Development

Learn more/Apply for this position