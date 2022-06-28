My Client in Centurion is looking for a Web Developer to join their dynamic team, Preferably a female.
Web Developer Position available in Centurion
- Must Have WordPress experience
- PHP Experience
- Hosting Experience
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Management Skills
- Proven Track record of Websites Built
Offering between R30 000 and R40 000 per month depending on Experience
Desired Skills:
- 70% Management and 30% Development