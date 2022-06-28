Web Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 28, 2022

My Client in Centurion is looking for a Web Developer to join their dynamic team, Preferably a female.
Web Developer Position available in Centurion

  • Must Have WordPress experience

  • PHP Experience

  • Hosting Experience

  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English

  • Management Skills

  • Proven Track record of Websites Built

Offering between R30 000 and R40 000 per month depending on Experience

Desired Skills:

