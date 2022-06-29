Business analyst (BI) – Western Cape Bellville

Hybrid work model : BUSINESS ANALYST – BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Your duties:

Identify, analyze and resolve data queries within the data warehouse environment

Execute data impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions

Identify, analyze, design and implement data-driven solutions for business users on existing and new initiatives

Visualize data for business users using tools e.g. Google Data Studio

Requirements:

Relevant degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis, Information Systems

Valid Driver’s License with own transport for travel when required

Plus 2 – 5 years experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications

Knowledge of supply chain management systems e.g. distribution transaction systems, warehouse management system

Experience in a logistics or retail environment

Experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications

Advanced MS Office Skills, particularly Excel

You should also have:

Analytical process and systems thinking essential

Proactive approach to problem-solving

Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude

Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines

Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work independently

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

logistics

Systems Development Lifecycle

agile methodologies

Business Intelligence Reporting Systems

Google Data Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A World class Logistics service provider, this Group has one of the largest footprints in Southern Africa. Operating across 10 African countries, the businesses include many of the most trusted brands on the continent.

The Businesses seek to create value in everything they do. They strive to ensure that, wherever possible, they open up exciting career development paths for committed, high-performance employees.

By living their values on a daily basis, every business maintains an ongoing focus on the group’s ultimate purpose, to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers

Excellent bonuses have been paid for the last 13 years, even through COVID.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

medical aid

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

