Business Intelligence Consultant

Role: BI and Analytics Consultant

The purpose of a BI and Analytics Consultant is to conduct data analytics and design and build back end and front end for customer and internal dashboards for Transport management systems in this Supply Chain consulting and management business.

You will

Build standardised, re-useable platforms and data models for implementation of TMS Control Tower dashboards and other Supply Chain related dashboards.

Support existing customer dashboards

Knowledge Required

Good practice for BI architectures and model building in SQL

Strong UX/UI design capability for in data visualisation

Principles for data warehouses vs. transactional databases

Database design – experience modelling database requirements for BI applications

Observability

Additionally beneficial: Supply Chain experience and AWS services

Minimum experience

Compeleted Industrial and systems engineering or Logistics or related Degree

Minimum 2 years relevant experience.

Expert Excel skill

Any of the following experience will be beneficial:

DBT- Python for data engineering

ECR, ECS and Fargate (Containers and images)o Lambdao S3o

Step Functions

API gateway

Experience in AWS Glue and Spark

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

Tableau

Qlik

Excel

Supply Chain Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This leading Logistics and supply chain Consulting business is technology agnostic and operates across a broad range of industry sectors and businesses nationally and abroad. The diversIty of the Group’s business units, ensure that your opportunities for growth within the Group will be supported and encouraged.

