Business Intelligence Consultant – Gauteng Bedford Park

Role: BI and Analytics Consultant
The purpose of a BI and Analytics Consultant is to conduct data analytics and design and build back end and front end for customer and internal dashboards for Transport management systems in this Supply Chain consulting and management business.
You will
Build standardised, re-useable platforms and data models for implementation of TMS Control Tower dashboards and other Supply Chain related dashboards.
Support existing customer dashboards
Knowledge Required
- Good practice for BI architectures and model building in SQL
- Strong UX/UI design capability for in data visualisation
- Principles for data warehouses vs. transactional databases
- Database design – experience modelling database requirements for BI applications
- Observability
- Additionally beneficial: Supply Chain experience and AWS services
Minimum experience
- Compeleted Industrial and systems engineering or Logistics or related Degree
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience.
- Expert Excel skill
Any of the following experience will be beneficial:
- DBT- Python for data engineering
- ECR, ECS and Fargate (Containers and images)o Lambdao S3o
- Step Functions
- API gateway
- Experience in AWS Glue and Spark
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- PowerBI
- Tableau
- Qlik
- Excel
- Supply Chain Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This leading Logistics and supply chain Consulting business is technology agnostic and operates across a broad range of industry sectors and businesses nationally and abroad. The diversIty of the Group’s business units, ensure that your opportunities for growth within the Group will be supported and encouraged.
