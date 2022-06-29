Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A confident and strong Intermediate Developer is required for a contract role:
Responsibilities:
Design and develop systems according to business requirements
Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends
Understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements
Workign in Agle teams to provide/deliver shippable increments
Collaborate with various stakeholders to assist in integraating the various systems
Design and develop API’s
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Asp.Net
- Sql Server
- ReactJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years