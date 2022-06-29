Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A confident and strong Intermediate Developer is required for a contract role:

Responsibilities:

Design and develop systems according to business requirements

Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends

Understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements

Workign in Agle teams to provide/deliver shippable increments

Collaborate with various stakeholders to assist in integraating the various systems

Design and develop API’s

Desired Skills:

Angular

Asp.Net

Sql Server

ReactJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position