Expert Java Developer (R2120) – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.

Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.

Analyse, troubleshoot and fix Production Known Errors.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.

User training.

System implementation / deployment & release activities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

8 years working experience in Java environments

10 years working experience

Technical Skills Experience Required

Full Stack developer

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Kafka

IIB

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Serverless

Microservice Architecture

Java

CI/CD

Postman / SoapUI

REST services, RESTful APIs

SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Functional Java

JSON and XML with Schema

Continuous integration

Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

Maven multi module project setup and development

IntelliJ IDE

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

Agile development methodology

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

Advantageous

Event driven Architecture

Environment management

Spring Boot

Quarkus

Docker

Kubernetes

What we do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

SQL

Postgres

Oracle

Kafka

IIB

AWS Cloud

Java

Serverless

CI/CD

REST Services

RESTful API’s

SOAP

JSON

XML

Apache

Weblogic

Maven

Git

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Sonar

Spring Boot

Quarkus

Docker

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position