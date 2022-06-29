Expert Java Developer (R2120) – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 29, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
  • Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.
  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
  • Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
  • Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
  • Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
  • System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
  • Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.
  • Analyse, troubleshoot and fix Production Known Errors.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
  • User training.
  • System implementation / deployment & release activities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

  • 8 years working experience in Java environments
  • 10 years working experience

Technical Skills Experience Required

  • Full Stack developer
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • Kafka
  • IIB
  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
  • Serverless
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Java
  • CI/CD
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Functional Java
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • Continuous integration
  • Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • IntelliJ IDE
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Integration with 3rd party systems
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support
  • Troubleshooting deployments
  • Debugging remote services
  • Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
  • Agile development methodology
  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

Advantageous

  • Event driven Architecture
  • Environment management
  • Spring Boot
  • Quarkus
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

What we do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

