Growth in cyber attacks boosts endpoint security demand

The changing landscape and significant surge in cyber threats have contributed to the high demand for endpoint security solutions globally, according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis.
Endpoint security is the practice of using host-based software products to secure computing devices such as laptops and smartphones.
The global endpoint security market will likely reach $31,1-billion by 2026 from $17,4-billion in 2021, registering expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12,3%.
“With the rise in the volume of cyber threats due to the pandemic and remote working requirements, the world witnessed a significant increase in endpoint security needs,” says Sarah Pavlak, security industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. “To mitigate attacks, endpoint security solutions – endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) – are vital as they help identify unprotected assets.
“Adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based protection approach allows the identification of endpoints in need of updating and their associated risk levels,” she adds. “Further, wider AI adoption will incorporate self-healing endpoints and become more comprehensive during the next few years.”
To reap the benefits of the growing endpoint security industry, Forrester advises market participants to:
* Develop an effective strategy for detecting and mitigating zero-day attacks. This should include a defensive plan with prevention technology and a response method for potential attacks.
* Consider implementing on-device AI/ML (machine learning) capabilities on endpoint agents to support detection capacity and deliver collective intelligence competencies.
* Focus on cloud-based endpoint security. It offers opportunities to extend product services, either on-demand or fully managed, and leverage Big Data for high-fidelity advanced threat detection.
* Incorporate mobile threat defense into endpoint solutions to secure endpoints and track device behavior to detect and stop malicious activity.