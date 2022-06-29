IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Business Analyst

Why we need you

To understand the client’s business objectives in the discipline of Compliance within the Financial Services industry, to translate their needs into development requirements, which will deliver a product to meet their needs.

What you’ll do

Gain an understanding of the client’s business and identify stakeholders.

Design a relevant and feasible solution to meet the client’s needs.

Define the project scope, plan and requirements.

Support the implementation process and ensure that the development requirement has been understood and completed with minimal updates.

Evaluate the project value delivered to access if the anticipated value has been achieved.

The profile we are looking for

Relevant Degree (B.Com) would be an advantage.

Skilled on Word, Excel and Outlook.

A solid understanding of IT principles i.e. development (front and back end).

Good business acumen.

Proficient in translating business needs into system applications.

Experience in implementing new processes or products would be an advantage.

Experience within the Financial Services industry would be an advantage.

Experience in the design of process documentation would be an advantage.

What matters to us is someone who demonstrates

Self-directed and can work independently.

Places emphasis on the quality of their work.

Holds themselves accountable for delivery and can work to deadlines.

A team-player who collaborates to get things done.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process Analysis

Process Mapping

Functional Requirements

Software

Analyse Business Processes

Requirements Gathering

As-is process

To-be process

process document

Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Our client has a dynamic culture that cultivates creativity and innovation, whilst recognises each person as an individual.

– They prioritise physical and mental well-being, having fun while we work and creating a journey of lifelong learning. We offer a competitive salary, medical aid and a retirement annuity.

– Market leading, trusted, South African software development and support services organisation, which has been operating since 2005.

– They are defined by innovation and ingenuity, providing intelligent and cutting-edge solutions that resolve business challenges, while assuring our customers of exceptional service.

– They uphold four core values that are embedded into our ethos and our client relationships – Commitment, Lead, Efficiency and Well Being.

– These values ensure that our clients are always treated with respect as we are constantly measuring our services and solutions to ensure that they are delivered to the highest possible quality.

– We may be in IT, but we are redefining what it means to be creative and innovative within a culture that’s supportive and considerate.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

hybrid work model

Learn more/Apply for this position