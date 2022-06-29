IT Test Analyst (R2115)

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

Test case design based on communication and collaboration with business departments (AcR, CO, IA)

Perform manual testing, Implementation, and documentation of automated tests (accessible for BMW/third parties)

Definition of an integrated concept of manual and automated test cases together with test manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Tricentis Tosca Certified

Experience & Skills

5 – 7 years’ experience as a Test Analyst

Tricentis Tosca Testsuite expert knowledge

Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies

Solid background with SAP projects in logistics and/or finance Transition of manual product tests towards an automated testing concept

HP ALM Experience

JIRA X-Ray Experience

What we do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

