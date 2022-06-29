IT Test Analyst (R2115)

Jun 29, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • Test case design based on communication and collaboration with business departments (AcR, CO, IA)
  • Perform manual testing, Implementation, and documentation of automated tests (accessible for BMW/third parties)
  • Definition of an integrated concept of manual and automated test cases together with test manager

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • Tricentis Tosca Certified

Experience & Skills

  • 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Test Analyst
  • Tricentis Tosca Testsuite expert knowledge
  • Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies
  • Solid background with SAP projects in logistics and/or finance Transition of manual product tests towards an automated testing concept
  • HP ALM Experience
  • JIRA X-Ray Experience

What we do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Tricentis Tosca
  • IT Test Analyst
  • Agile
  • SAP Projects
  • Automated Testing
  • HP ALM
  • JIRA X-RAY
  • System Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position