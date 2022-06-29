IT Test Analyst (R2115)

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R600 – R750 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- Test case design based on communication and collaboration with business departments (AcR, CO, IA)
- Perform manual testing, Implementation, and documentation of automated tests (accessible for BMW/third parties)
- Definition of an integrated concept of manual and automated test cases together with test manager
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- Tricentis Tosca Certified
Experience & Skills
- 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Test Analyst
- Tricentis Tosca Testsuite expert knowledge
- Solid test management know-how and Agile Methodologies
- Solid background with SAP projects in logistics and/or finance Transition of manual product tests towards an automated testing concept
- HP ALM Experience
- JIRA X-Ray Experience
What we do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- Tricentis Tosca
- IT Test Analyst
- Agile
- SAP Projects
- Automated Testing
- HP ALM
- JIRA X-RAY
- System Integration Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree