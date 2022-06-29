Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Java Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg North for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:

  • Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.

  • Back-end developer and Full Stack Development

  • Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

  • Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

  • 8 years experience in Java Development

  • Excellent understanding of java 8+

  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

  • Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

  • Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

What Technologies you will use:

  • Java 8+

  • Spring Boot 5+

  • Angular 5+

  • Linux experience

Advantageous:

  • React

  • Kafka

  • Kubernetes

  • Docker

Onsite work required.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

