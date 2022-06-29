Mid-Senior Back-End API Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a self-driven Mid-Senior Back End API Developer, with the ability to understand and interpret business requirement documentation, is sought by a leading provider of IT Solutions in the Maritime industry. The successful candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science from an internationally accredited university with 3+ years’ experience working with C#, ASP.NET Web API (REST) and SQL Server. You will also require working knowledge of database architecture and design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Academic Degree at an internationally recognized University in Computer Science essential.

3+ years’ experience required in –

C#

ASP.NET Web API (REST)

SQL Server Working knowledge of database architecture and design.



Advantageous –

Object Orientated architecture and design

.NET Framework

Dapper

Postman / Swagger

Git / Mercurial

Authentication and Authorisation

Azure DevOps

Azure AD and SQL

Visual Studio 2022 & .NET 6

JavaScript/HTML5 & TypeScript

Able to mentor Junior/Intern Developers

Exposure to the entire Software Development Life Cycle

Compile technical documentation and specifications based on user requirements

Flexi Time Option and work from home

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail with good communication skills.

Self-motivated person who is able to work in a team environment.

Acts with a sense of urgency and takes responsibility for work required.

Ensures high quality standards are maintained and upheld.

COMMENTS:

