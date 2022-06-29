Mobile Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

MOBILE SOFTWARE ENGINEER
Bsc.IT B.Eng Degree
An interesting opportunity for a [URL Removed] or B.Eng graduate.
Experience in the following is essential:
# 3+ years exp. with FLUTTER Mobile Development
# B2C security apps (ArmMe)
# B2B installer app
# High exposure to Azure DevOps
# Analyse and app performance with data from SQL and other third-party tools
# Assist marketing team with app promotions
The client will consider a flexible work environment!!!!!
Call today for a meeting.
Desired Skills:
- CODING
- APP DEVELOPMENT