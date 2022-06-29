Mobile Software Engineer

Bsc.IT B.Eng Degree

An interesting opportunity for a [URL Removed] or B.Eng graduate.

Experience in the following is essential:

# 3+ years exp. with FLUTTER Mobile Development

# B2C security apps (ArmMe)

# B2B installer app

# High exposure to Azure DevOps

# Analyse and app performance with data from SQL and other third-party tools

# Assist marketing team with app promotions

The client will consider a flexible work environment!!!!!

