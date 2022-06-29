Senior Information Security Specialist at Armscor

SENIOR INFORMATION SECURITY SPECIALIST

JOB GRADE: D3

Reference Number: 9963031

Research and Development Business unit has a vacancy for a Senior Information Security Specialist in the Cybersecurity division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To protect Armscor’s information against security threats (e.g. loss of information) to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability and non-repudiation.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

The Senior Information Security Specialist will own and be responsible for ensuring on-going compliance to ISO27001 information security standards.

Participate in the development and implementation of frameworks, standards, improvement plans and best practice in accordance with the Information Security Strategy.

Participate in the evaluation, architecture, design, planning, implementation, and support of security solutions.

Improve security awareness across the organization and maintain internal security controls.

Participate in providing awareness and training with regard to information security across the organisation.

Maintain Information Security Management System (ISMS) in accordance with the Information Security standards and frameworks.

Monitor compliance, and carry out information security audits and risk assessments to ISO 27001 standards.

Participate in the incident response process and conduct investigations as and when necessary and submit report to Information Security Manager with recommendations.

Monitor internal control systems and identify suspicious behavioural patterns, take appropriate action.

Participates in periodic information systems risk assessments.

Produce written technical reports and submit to Information Security Manager.

Stay abreast of the latest developments in the field of information security and recommend improvement initiatives to the organisation.

QUALIFICATIONS:

B. Tech in IT or other Information Security related degree

Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP) or equivalent professional security qualification

Cisco Certified Security Professional (CCSP) or Cisco Certified Network Administrator (CCNA) or equivalent

EXPERIENCE:

6 – 8 years’ experience.

3+ years as an Information Security Specialist.

Experience being responsible for reviewing, recommending, implementing, and supporting security solutions.

Demonstrated knowledge of recognized security industry standards and leading practices.

Experience in an Information Security discipline with knowledge of drafting and rolling out information security policies, practice, standards and procedures.

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

Knowledge of ISO27001, ISO27002, COBIT and ITIL

Knowledge of ISO27001, ISO27002, COBIT and ITIL

Strong knowledge of network technologies and platforms (e.g., TCP/IP, routing protocols, subnet, VLAN, QoS, MPLS, access control list, firewall, router, switch, VPN, load balancer, network traffic analysis, IDS/IPS, proxy, etc.)

Strong knowledge of active directory, identity, authentication, and access management technologies

Strong knowledge of server and workstation technologies and platforms (e.g., Windows, UNIX, Linux, Macs, etc.)

Strong knowledge of middleware technologies and platforms (e.g., databases, web server, application servers, etc.)

Information Security Policies

Network Security, Network Troubleshooting

Firewall Administration

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to reference checking, verification of personal data and security clearance as part of the selection process.

In line with Armscor’s commitment to compliance with the Employment Equity Act, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups.

People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

