Senior Java Developer (R2119)

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
- Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
- System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.
- Analyse, troubleshoot and fix Production Known Errors.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
- User training.
- System implementation / deployment & release activities.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience & Skills
- 5 years working experience in Java environments
- 5 years working experience
Technical Skills Experience Required
- Full Stack developer
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Kafka
- IIB
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
- Serverless
- Microservice Architecture
- Java
- CI/CD
- Postman / SoapUI
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Functional Java
- JSON and XML with Schema
- Continuous integration
- Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- IntelliJ IDE
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
- Agile development methodology
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
Advantageous
- Event driven Architecture
- Environment management
- Spring Boot
- Quarkus
- Docker
- Kubernetes
What we do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
