Senior WSO2 Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

A leading Health Insurance Group seeks the coding expertise of a Senior WSO2 Developer to make a vital contribution to the overall architecture and standards, acting as a platform product SME and playing a software governance role. You will design, develop and implement WSO2 applications to support business requirements while following approved life-cycle methodologies, creating design documents, writing code and performing Unit and Functional Testing of software. The ideal candidate will possess an NQF Level 5 National Diploma/BSc/BCom in Information Systems/Computer Science or similar field, have at least 5 years’ experience developing integrations solutions with ESB techniques including WSO2, TIBCO & Apache Camel. You should also have proficiency with WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, WSO2 API Manager & WSO2 Identity Server or similar competing vendor products.

Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills –

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Design and implement the following, in accordance with Group standards, processes, tools, and frameworks: Integration solutions using WSO2 Enterprise Integrator. REST/SOAP API’s using WSO2 API Manager. Authentication/Authorization solutions using WSO2 Identity Server.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of Unit Tests, Functional Regression Tests, Load Tests and Stress Tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected by this software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimations, and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in Non-Production and Production environments and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Drive the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Ensure underlying security best practices are adhered to across all implementations.

Ensure that all external system that interact with the WSO2 ecosystem follow strict security best practices as not to compromise the integrity of the system as a whole.

Qualifications –

NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel).

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product).

WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product).

WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product).

Java.

Object Orientation.

JUnit.

SOA.

Microservices.

REST API design.

Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0).

Linux.

Docker.

Data Modelling.

UML.

SQL.

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON).

Architectural Styles.

Enterprise Integration Patterns.

Kafka.

Elasticsearch.

Kibana.

FluentD.

High standard of delivery.

Solution Architecture.

Structured & analytical problem solver.

Process Mapping.

Software testing pack design, Functional Testing.

Clean code thinking.

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates.

Strong focus on security best practices.

Overtime may be required from time to time.

Standby is required on a rotational cycle.

Stress management.

Time management & prioritization.

Creative.

Negotiation skills.

Innovation.

Bias for action.

Teamwork & co-operation.

Risk management & mitigation.

Knowledge management.

Process champion.

Optimism.

Values driven.

Resilient.

Learns on the fly & learning oriented.

Instils trust.

Senior

WSO2

Developer

