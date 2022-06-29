Snr Java Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Snr Java Developer is sought by a global Health Insurer to design, develop and implement Java applications to support business requirements. Following approved life cycle methodologies, you will create design documents, write code and perform Unit and Functional Testing of software. You will also contribute to the overall architecture and standards of the group, serving as an SME and playing a software governance role. You must have Matric/Grade 12, have 6 years’ experience in a similar role, a solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming and your tech tools should include: Spring, Hibernate, JUnit, SOA, Microservices, Docker, UML, SQL, JSON, SOAP/REST, Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, etc.

DUTIES:

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of Unit Tests, Functional Regression Tests, Load Tests and Stress Tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Drive the skills development of team members, coach team members for performance and coach on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

6 Years’ experience developing Java applications.

Extensive experience working with Java.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals.

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them.

Spring.

Hibernate.

JUnit.

SOA.

Microservices.

Docker.

Data Modelling.

UML.

SQL.

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON).

Architectural Styles.

Kafka.

Zookeeper.

Zuul.

Eureka.

Obsidian.

Elasticsearch.

Kibana.

FluentD.

In depth working knowledge of Java language features.

High standards for delivery.

Solution Architecture.

Structured and analytical problem solver.

Process Mapping.

Software Testing pack design, Functional Testing.

Clean code thinking.

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates.

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles.

Overtime may be required from time to time.

Standby is required on a rotational cycle.

Advantageous –

Informatics Diploma/Degree.

ATTRIBUTES:

Stress Management.

Time management and prioritization.

Creativeness.

Learning orientation.

Negotiation skills.

Innovation.

Bias for action.

Teamwork and co-operation.

COMMENTS:

