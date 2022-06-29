Software Developer

IT Developer
Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha)
Job Function
To support the software development process within the organisation .
Key performance areas
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for projects.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
- Review, improve and maintain current systems.
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
Qualifications required
- Degree in Software Development
Skills and experience required
- Up to 3 years’ Experience
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
Desired Skills:
- Software development
- web development
- Asp.Net
- C#
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree