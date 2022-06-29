Software Developer C#.NET

Software Developer

Why we need you ?

To design, build, test and deliver quality code and products to meet our client’s requirements, within prescribed architecture, standards and timeframes.

What you’ll do

Perform development duties in line with Company Standards (estimation) to ensure the delivery of quality code and products, on time, and aligned to the project specification.

Test and debug code before live implementation to ensure fully functional systems, where regression testing is possible with zero defects.

Provide customer support to ensure the prompt communication and resolution of technical issues, according to the support SLA.

Timeous and accurate reporting and administration.

The profile we are looking for

Highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL.

ideally 4 years min exp

Well versed in applying the following technologies:

ASP.NET, MVC, ANGULAR JS, WEB API, WCF WEBSERVICES, WCF WINDOW SERVICES.

In-depth technical knowledge and application in the following:

System analysis and design

System architecture

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Scrum / agile methodolo

Highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

What matters to us is someone who demonstrates

Self-directed and can work independently.

Places emphasis on the quality of their work.

Holds themselves accountable for delivery and can work to deadlines.

A team-player who collaborates to get things done.

Candidate Profile

Accountability and ability to deliver. Good technical skills.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

MVC

ANGULAR JS

WEB API

WCF WEBSERVICES

WCF WINDOW SERVICES.

JavaScript

HTML

SQL

About The Employer:

– Our client has a dynamic culture that cultivates creativity and innovation, whilst recognises each person as an individual.

– They prioritise physical and mental well-being, having fun while we work and creating a journey of lifelong learning. We offer a competitive salary, medical aid and a retirement annuity.

– Market leading, trusted, South African software development and support services organisation, which has been operating since 2005.

– They are defined by innovation and ingenuity, providing intelligent and cutting-edge solutions that resolve business challenges, while assuring our customers of exceptional service.

– They uphold four core values that are embedded into our ethos and our client relationships – Commitment, Lead, Efficiency and Well Being.

– These values ensure that our clients are always treated with respect as we are constantly measuring our services and solutions to ensure that they are delivered to the highest possible quality.

– We may be in IT, but we are redefining what it means to be creative and innovative within a culture that’s supportive and considerate.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

hybrid work model

