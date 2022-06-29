Software Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 29, 2022

IT Developer
Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha)

Job Function
To support the software development process within the organisation .

Key performance areas

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for projects.
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Qualifications required

  • Degree in Software Development

Skills and experience required

  • Up to 3 years’ Experience
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital.

Desired Skills:

  • Software development
  • web development
  • Asp.Net
  • C#
  • .Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position