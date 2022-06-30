Advanced AWS DevOps Engineer (R2082) – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 30, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R250 – R400 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • Cloud Certification

Experience & Skills

  • 5 years’ worth of experience using technologies such as:
  • Scripting (Bash or Python)
  • Familiarity with Cloud technologies:
  • Azure/Google Cloud/AWS
  • Architecting and managing a cloud network (AWS VPC, AWS ELB/NLB or other Cloud equivalent)
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • IaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs (AWS EC2 or other Cloud equivalent)
  • Managing Cloud DBs (AWS RDS or other Cloud equivalent)
  • Cloud file storage (AWS S3, AWS EBS or other Cloud Equivalent)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration:
  • GitLab (or equivalent, Jenkins, BitBucket etc)
  • Container Technologies and Orchestration
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes (experience in managing a Kubernetes cluster)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
  • Observability and Monitoring
  • CloudWatch (or equivalent or other Cloud equivalent)
  • Elastic Stack (LogStash, ElasticSearch, Fluentd etc)
  • Experience in working in an AGILE or SCRUM environment

What do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

