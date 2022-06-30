Advanced AWS DevOps Engineer (R2082) – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R250 – R400 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Cloud Certification

Experience & Skills

5 years’ worth of experience using technologies such as:

Scripting (Bash or Python)

Familiarity with Cloud technologies:

Azure/Google Cloud/AWS

Architecting and managing a cloud network (AWS VPC, AWS ELB/NLB or other Cloud equivalent)

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

IaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs (AWS EC2 or other Cloud equivalent)

Managing Cloud DBs (AWS RDS or other Cloud equivalent)

Cloud file storage (AWS S3, AWS EBS or other Cloud Equivalent)

Experience with Continuous Integration:

GitLab (or equivalent, Jenkins, BitBucket etc)

Container Technologies and Orchestration

Docker

Kubernetes (experience in managing a Kubernetes cluster)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Observability and Monitoring

CloudWatch (or equivalent or other Cloud equivalent)

Elastic Stack (LogStash, ElasticSearch, Fluentd etc)

Experience in working in an AGILE or SCRUM environment

What do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

Bash

Python

Cloud

Azure

Google Cloud

AWS

IaaS

GitLab

Docker

Kubernetes

Jenkins

Automated

Linux

BitBucket

CloudWatch

Elastic Stack

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position