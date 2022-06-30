Advanced AWS DevOps Engineer (R2082)

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R250 – R400 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- Cloud Certification
Experience & Skills
- 5 years’ worth of experience using technologies such as:
- Scripting (Bash or Python)
- Familiarity with Cloud technologies:
- Azure/Google Cloud/AWS
- Architecting and managing a cloud network (AWS VPC, AWS ELB/NLB or other Cloud equivalent)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs (AWS EC2 or other Cloud equivalent)
- Managing Cloud DBs (AWS RDS or other Cloud equivalent)
- Cloud file storage (AWS S3, AWS EBS or other Cloud Equivalent)
- Experience with Continuous Integration:
- GitLab (or equivalent, Jenkins, BitBucket etc)
- Container Technologies and Orchestration
- Docker
- Kubernetes (experience in managing a Kubernetes cluster)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Observability and Monitoring
- CloudWatch (or equivalent or other Cloud equivalent)
- Elastic Stack (LogStash, ElasticSearch, Fluentd etc)
- Experience in working in an AGILE or SCRUM environment
What do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
