Analyst Developer – Onbase – Gauteng Sandton

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To develop solutions in line with business requirements and to support and develop integrated solutions to work with the Business Bank Enterprise Content Management solutions and line of business applications.

Experience

Minimum:

* 3-5yrs IT/Developer experience with at least 2yrs experience in ECM

* Workflow implementation and configuration, minimum 2 years

* Html ./ XML / Java Script (J Son) coding skills

* SQL Query and relational Database experience or relevant qualification

* Exposure to Web Development Toolkit

* Exposure to BI Toolsets & Reporting / Dashboard development

Ideal:

* Experience in a Banking Environment, minimum 2 years

* Developing in an MCSD Development Skills with 5 years

* Exposure and experience with a large scale ECM / Integration project.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* National Certificate in Information Technology – Computer Science

* National Higher Certificate in Information Technology or Information Technology – IT Engineering

Knowledge

* Any technical focussed diploma or degree may apply (BTech., Engineering, Information Technology.

* Microsoft Certified Developer (MCSD) C# / VB.Net

* OnBase Certified API Developer (OCAPI)

* OnBase Certified System Administrator OCSA)OnBase Certified Installer (OCI)

* OnBase Certified Workflow Engineer (OCWE)OnBase Certified Workview Engineer (OCWV)

Skills

* Communications Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

ECM

Java Script

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position