AWS Automation Tester (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A meticulous AWS Automation Tester with a good eye for detail and analytical approach to problem resolution is sought by a dynamic and successful Managed Service and Cloud Solutions Provider. You will play a central role in the Test Automation team helping to provide repeatable test harnesses when releasing key modules of the banks processing infrastructure. This role will be focused on the ongoing creation and maintenance of automated test processes as a fundamental part of the team deliverables. The successful candidate needs to be proficient with SQL, Python, JavaScript, API Gateway, Lambda, RedShift, DynamoDB, CloudWatch, have prior experience testing AWS infrastructure and services and able to utilize query tools for database analysis, script running and data enquiry processes.

DUTIES:

Be part of an Engineering team that builds and maintains one of the key software products, confidently communicating and taking ownership for its quality.

Design of tests cases / process flows required for large- or small-scale system tests, measure performance and support ongoing development with focus on ensuring a parameterised design to enable safe change of the core system and its peripheral services.

Create, maintain, deliver, and document automated test suites built to validate the specification at multiple layers of application to a high standard.

Create, manage, and maintain testing documentation to support user testing and to assist in knowledge transfer across one or more Test teams.

Implement requirements, customer expectations and acceptance criteria into test executions.

Perform Component Testing on a variety of AWS services and functions.

Complete data integrity testing and validation on a variety of cloud-based DB solutions.

Reduce risk through clear analysis of designs & stories, tailored reporting and clear line management and stakeholder escalation.

Identify defects and issues with both internal and external projects, across a variety of technical implementations and cloud-based solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Coding languages such as SQL, Python, JavaScript.

Using query tools for database analysis, script running, data enquiry processes.

Experience working in a fast-paced development environment.

Previous experience testing AWS infrastructure and services.

API Gateway, Lambda, RedShift, DynamoDB, CloudWatch.

Desirable –

Retail Banking and/or Financial Services.

Agile methodologies.

Previous experience with AWS infrastructure and services.

Test Automation / Unit Testing.

Understanding of GDPR / PECR.

ATTRIBUTES:

A good eye for detail, with an analytical approach to solving problems and identifying improvements.

