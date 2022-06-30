Business Analyst – Payments at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 30, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Sales and solution scoping.
  • Participates in the end-to-end sales process and contributes to the development of specific opportunities.
  • Defining value propositions and long term solution strategies to assist Sales in progressing deals.
  • Defining and obtaining agreement regarding customer requirements.
  • Identifying business development opportunities.
  • Identifying and providing advice and business consultancy to prospects/customers on solution design options.
  • Ensuring that all client business objectives are met as identified through the sales process.
  • Building presentations, proposals and papers designed to assist in the sales of product solutions.
  • Collaboratively working with other members of the team.
  • Developing value propositions within multiple industry and product families.
  • Creating and executing against an individual development plan with management support.
  • Contributing to the development of a solution/product roadmap.
  • Organising and expressing business value and overcoming customer objections.

Qualifications:

  • BS/BA degree or equivalent experience

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years as “Subject Matter Expert” in specific market segment
  • 5 – 8 years experience in the financial industry
  • 2 years professional consulting experience
  • Deep knowledge of the African market & payments ecosystem.

Preferred Skills / Experience:

  • French language proficiency would be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of multiple industry products and applications preferred.
  • Understands how technology impacts business.
  • Excellent written and oral communication.
  • Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills.
  • Ability to perform needs analysis & ROI analysis highly preferred.
  • Ability to self-motivate and work independently with little supervision.
  • Works effectively in a team environment.
  • Ability to use a personal computer with proficient skills in business applications such as Microsoft Office.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Industry
  • Consulting
  • Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position