C# Dev Cloud Specialist (Azure) – G2101 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Jun 30, 2022

This is for a long-term fixed contract (until Dec 2024) – Renewable!

You will be working on a Hybrid model which includes Remote work and office rotations – For those living outside of Gauteng it is required to be on-site at least 10 days per Quarter on own account.

Send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

  • IT degree or diploma.
  • Microsoft certified: Azure Developer Associate
  • Microsoft certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • Microsoft certified: DevOps Engineer Expert

Essential:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studi IDE
  • Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience f working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns
  • Implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position