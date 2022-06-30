C# Dev Cloud Specialist (Azure) – G2101 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

This is for a long-term fixed contract (until Dec 2024) – Renewable!
You will be working on a Hybrid model which includes Remote work and office rotations – For those living outside of Gauteng it is required to be on-site at least 10 days per Quarter on own account.
Send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:
- IT degree or diploma.
- Microsoft certified: Azure Developer Associate
- Microsoft certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- Microsoft certified: DevOps Engineer Expert
Essential:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studi IDE
- Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience f working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns
- Implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions