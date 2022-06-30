C# DEVELOPER at Swiss Systems

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.

Ability to work independently, yet function as an integral part of a team, take initiative, and contribute to a fast-paced environment.

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

MVC

ASP.Net Core

HTML5

CSS

XML

JSON

jQuery

SQL Server

C#.Net Development

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Swiss Systems is an industry-leading Technology Services Provider that offers integrated, intelligence-driven Technology solutions through an Advanced Software Lifecycle approach.

Our standards of operational excellence, quality, safety, ethics, and good governance, together with our experience in creating intelligence-driven integrated solutions underpinned by best practices, provides holistic client value. As a responsible and ethical business with distinctive local roots and culture, we place technology at the heart of all our operations.

