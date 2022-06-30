C# DEVELOPER at Swiss Systems

Jun 30, 2022

  • Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.
  • Ability to work independently, yet function as an integral part of a team, take initiative, and contribute to a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • MVC
  • ASP.Net Core
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • XML
  • JSON
  • jQuery
  • SQL Server
  • C#.Net Development
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Swiss Systems is an industry-leading Technology Services Provider that offers integrated, intelligence-driven Technology solutions through an Advanced Software Lifecycle approach.

Our standards of operational excellence, quality, safety, ethics, and good governance, together with our experience in creating intelligence-driven integrated solutions underpinned by best practices, provides holistic client value. As a responsible and ethical business with distinctive local roots and culture, we place technology at the heart of all our operations.

