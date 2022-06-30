Cisco launches AppDynamics Cloud

Cisco has introduced AppDynamics’ all-new observability platform that cuts through the complexity of modern applications to give technologists a seamless, unified view of their cloud native technology landscape.

The new AppDynamics Cloud solution is purpose-built to observe distributed and dynamic cloud native applications at scale. It’s built on a foundation that embraces industry standards such as OpenTelemetry, an emerging standard for data collection that reduces friction between service owners and SREs, DevOps and developers enabling teams to visualise and measure application performance from multiple data sources collaboratively.

Simplified cloud native applications

AppDynamics Cloud gives technologists a correlated view of all telemetry data across their entire cloud native landscape. It’s an entirely new observability solution that coexists with our traditional AppDynamics offering and is an essential component of Cisco’s full-stack observability platform.

It also enables technologists to cut through the complexity of modern applications and see what’s happening with users, and what is (and isn’t) working for their business.

The business use cases

Here are the many ways that AppDynamics Cloud supports modern distributed applications:

* Providing public cloud visibility and monitoring for workloads running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure with support anticipated in the future for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and other cloud providers.

* Visibility for managed Kubernetes workloads and containerized apps, with troubleshooting and alerts to quickly isolate container performance issues.

* Microservices visibility, enabling customers to monitor the performance of each service and understand the overall health of their applications and underlying infrastructure.

* Trace analysis to find bottlenecks in distributed apps, as well as log and event analysis to search for patterns and anomalous behaviour.

* Contextualised UIs for quick navigation across telemetry types and domains (MELT for infrastructure and applications).

* AI/ML-assisted baselines, anomaly detection, and root-cause analysis.

* Helps our customers future-proof their OpenTelemetry investment.

Empower your business with 360-degree insights

AppDynamics Cloud is purpose-built to observe distributed and dynamic cloud native applications at scale. Built on a solid foundation that embraces open standards, it gives IT and developer teams a full-stack, correlated view of all telemetry data across their entire technology landscape.

This combination of observability and advanced AIOps functionality empowers enterprises with the intelligent insights they need to quickly address issues before they impact the availability and performance of their cloud native apps.