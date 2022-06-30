Data Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A large Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of a Data Engineer whose core role will be to drive, design & build scalable ETL systems. These systems will be for a Big Data warehouse where you will implement robust & trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year IT related Degree, have 5-10 years’ experience designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology, is adept at design and development of ETL processes, SQL development experience & preferably SAS Data Studio and AWS experience. You must also be able to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources, have Retail/ Financial Services and Logistics experience and proficiency in Python or R or a willingness to learn.

DUTIES:

Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications –

Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work.

Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date.

Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder.

Translate business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

Define, design and build dimensional databases.

Design the ETL pipelines.

Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems.

Evaluate reusability of current data for additional analyses.

Conduct data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data.

Review object and data models and the metadata repository to structure the data for better management and quicker access.

Determine processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs.

Utilise relevant templates that outlines the requirements for each step within the data modelling journey.

Conduct testing and quality control of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.

Initiate and successfully motivate improved ways of operating.

Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design –

Enhance and maintain existing ETL frameworks in line with agreed design patterns and internal governance standards to improve the EDW product offering and to remain scalable.

Implement the ETL pipeline in a timely manner.

Utilise most accurate data source to remodel into a set of data that is understandable to the end user.

Understand data structures to deliver data sets that are deliver to exact requirements of end user brief.

Ensure data is precise and is benchmarked and validated against financial records.

Utilise consistent data sources which result in one version of the truth.

Deliver on standard data marts that can be utilised for reporting and analysis which is well documented and understood by business users.

Translate Meta data into explanatory reports and visuals for easy understanding to end user.

Perform data pre-processing which includes data manipulation, transformation, normalisation, standardisation, visualisation and derivation of new variables/features, as applicable to developing specific algorithms or models.

Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld –

Facilitate an understanding of data sources to ensure governance, procedures and standards are upheld.

Build data quality metrics and conduct data validation testing.

Follow the IT governance process when implementing a change to ensure governance standards and protocols are followed.

Work close with business to understand business processes and standards in order to develop data quality assurance metrics.

Build exception reports to help identify data quality problems.

Provide feedback to business owners on identified problems to ensure quality of data is rectified.

Deal with customers in a customer centric manner –

Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.

Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or self-service analytics platforms to relevant stakeholders.

Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations.

Apply the standards set out in all legislation, policy and procedure that effects the customer.

Deal effectively and timeously with customer complaints and ensure that complaints are resolved or escalated in line with agreed standards.

Deliver services and products to the customer within the parameters of the agreed SLA.

Recognise and celebrate customer centric behaviour within others.

Manage colleagues and customers’ expectations and communicate appropriately within the parameters of agreed SLAs.

Act in a customer centric manner that is in line with the service code and core ideology in order to meet and exceed the requirements of internal and external customers.

Effective Self-Management and Teamwork –

Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery.

Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies and procedures to achieve results.

Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met.

Support and drive the business’ core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development.

Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT related Degree.

Post-graduate qualification (advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

5-10 Years’ experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology.

Adept at design and development of ETL processes. SQL development experience, preferably SAS Data Studio and AWS experience T

he ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources.

Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

Experience within Retail, Financial Services and Logistics environments.

Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining.

Solutions Architecture.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adapting and responding to change.

Presenting and communicating information.

Stakeholder Management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Analysis and Judgement.

Personal resilience.

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives.

Customer orientation.

Team player.

Excellence orientation.

Responsibility and Accountability.

Innovative.

Learning and Researching.

