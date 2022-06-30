Front End Developer at Reverside

Jun 30, 2022

  • Min 6 years working current knowledge in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery and CSS

  • Experience with build tools such as Grunt and Worked with CSS pre-processors.

  • Knowledge of Git and git commands used for development.

  • Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing and debugging web application through the use of dev tools

  • Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

  • Some working knowledge with an object-oriented back end language such as Java

  • Familiarity with REST principles and experience working with Rest APIs

  • Basic understanding of Web Content Management Systems.

  • Some working knowledge with automation testing.

Beneficial:

  • React knowledge.

  • Familiarity with Apache Tomcat and Apache Maven

  • Experience with package managers like NPM

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • CSS
  • html
  • node
  • design
  • GIT

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

