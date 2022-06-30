Front End Developer at Reverside

- Min 6 years working current knowledge in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery and CSS
- Experience with build tools such as Grunt and Worked with CSS pre-processors.
- Knowledge of Git and git commands used for development.
- Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing and debugging web application through the use of dev tools
- Experience with responsive and adaptive design.
- Some working knowledge with an object-oriented back end language such as Java
- Familiarity with REST principles and experience working with Rest APIs
- Basic understanding of Web Content Management Systems.
- Some working knowledge with automation testing.
Beneficial:
- React knowledge.
- Familiarity with Apache Tomcat and Apache Maven
- Experience with package managers like NPM
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- CSS
- html
- node
- design
- GIT
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website –
LinkedIn –