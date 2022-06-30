Front End Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Min 6 years working current knowledge in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery and CSS

Experience with build tools such as Grunt and Worked with CSS pre-processors.

Knowledge of Git and git commands used for development.

Experience with cross-browser compatibility testing and debugging web application through the use of dev tools

Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

Some working knowledge with an object-oriented back end language such as Java

Familiarity with REST principles and experience working with Rest APIs

Basic understanding of Web Content Management Systems.

Some working knowledge with automation testing.

Beneficial:

React knowledge.

Familiarity with Apache Tomcat and Apache Maven

Experience with package managers like NPM

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

