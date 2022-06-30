Full Stack Developer

6 months extendable contract

Knowledge and understanding of the following:

C# or VB.Net a must

ASP.Net Core, MVC a must

Angular a must

React an advantage

Javascript, Typescript

HTML, Bootstrap, CSS, JQuery

RESTful APIs (ASP.Net Web API)

Azure cloud infrastructure (IaaS and PaaS)

Microservices Architecture

DevSecOps

Azure DevOps, Git

Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)

Microsoft Azure App Services, Azure SQL

ORM Tools (e.g. Entity Framework)

Agile Scrum Kanban

Dependency Injection Tools

Interest in Microsoft Technologies

Interest in Mobile App Technologies

Desired Skills:

C# or VB.Net

MVC

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position