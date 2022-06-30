Full Stack Developer

Jun 30, 2022

6 months extendable contract
Knowledge and understanding of the following:

  • C# or VB.Net a must
  • ASP.Net Core, MVC a must
  • Angular a must
  • React an advantage
  • Javascript, Typescript
  • HTML, Bootstrap, CSS, JQuery
  • RESTful APIs (ASP.Net Web API)
  • Azure cloud infrastructure (IaaS and PaaS)
  • Microservices Architecture
  • DevSecOps
  • Azure DevOps, Git
  • Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)
  • Microsoft Azure App Services, Azure SQL
  • ORM Tools (e.g. Entity Framework)
  • Agile Scrum Kanban
  • Dependency Injection Tools
  • Interest in Microsoft Technologies
  • Interest in Mobile App Technologies

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

