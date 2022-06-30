Full Stack Developer

6 months extendable contract
Knowledge and understanding of the following:
- C# or VB.Net a must
- ASP.Net Core, MVC a must
- Angular a must
- React an advantage
- Javascript, Typescript
- HTML, Bootstrap, CSS, JQuery
- RESTful APIs (ASP.Net Web API)
- Azure cloud infrastructure (IaaS and PaaS)
- Microservices Architecture
- DevSecOps
- Azure DevOps, Git
- Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)
- Microsoft Azure App Services, Azure SQL
- ORM Tools (e.g. Entity Framework)
- Agile Scrum Kanban
- Dependency Injection Tools
- Interest in Microsoft Technologies
- Interest in Mobile App Technologies
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma