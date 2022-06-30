Full Stack Developer (Javascript) at Reverside – Gauteng

Overview:

Dynamic software company with unique intelligence in background and verification checks is looking for an in-house developer who would like to invest themselves in advanced technology and rapid growth potential.

An independent dynamic worker who is able to manage themselves and who is invested in staying ahead in Web Technology for the purposes of further development of this cloud based system as well as be mentored by our outsourced development company.

Experience and Qualification:

Min 3 years Computer Science Degree

– Working Experience in Web Technologies preferably front and back end

– Java Script/Type Script/Syntax

– Proficient in Node JS

– Good understanding of document Databased Model

Job Duties:

Support and working with the Operations manager in service delivery from a technical function for suppliers and clients.

Maintenance and bug fixes of current system.

New and ad hoc development as per future scope.

Working hand in hand with development company from an architecture point of view.

Desired Skills:

Java

databases

front end

back end

web technologies

typescript

javascript

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position