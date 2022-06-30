IT SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Software Developer IT and ServicesEmployment for a go-getter and highly-motivated individual who is aself-starter and interested in being part of this fast-growing start-up

The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding and software building. Theideal candidate will need to be able to meet deadlines, be meticulous, and communicateeffectively with other team members and managers.

DUTIES AND RESPONSBILITIES

Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception,design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safelyin production

? Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve through effective and strategic development

? Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development

? Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data

? Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimizeperformance? Participate in conferences and educational programs

? Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in bestpractices, code quality and tech frameworks.

? Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live siteRequirements:

? Strong academic background with a degree in computer science, softwareengineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a proven record of skills)

.? A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework

? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL

? Great problem solver who takes pride in their work

? A people person who is trustworthy and motivatedKnowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:

? Python / Django

? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas

? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS? Version control software such as Git

? Latex

? Expertise in cybersecurity? Financial sector experiencee – Why ShareForce?ShareForce was founded in South Africa by our CEO, who envisaged using automation totransform the very complex models and intricate processes of the incentive plan lifecycle intoan easy-to-use, automated technology

Desired Skills:

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Software Development

Software Engineering

SOFTWARE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

