Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description:

Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions

responding to data-related queries and keeping track of these

Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to stakeholders timeously, and in an understandable format

Execute the data visualization

Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements

Manage cleanliness of data across various departments.

This role will also includes assessing, analysing, and optimising end-to-end business processes to improve business efficiencies, and customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation

Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

Assist with post-go-live data collection. The collected data forms the basis of future process improvement projects.

Test projects where developments have been completed by referencing the specification to ensure that the right results are achieved according to the stakeholders’ requirements

Documenting the UAT and communicating with the developers regarding the deviations

Assist in other daily business activities, such as reporting, deep dives and follow-ups

Education: Minimum Requirements

Minimum – Grade 12, Excel (Advanced level), SQL

Knowledge:

Understanding of business models and metrics

Knowledge of data models and presenting data in an easy-to-understand way.

Basic Requirements:

2-5 years’ experience in Data analytics.

Advanced Excel skills and basic experience in SQL.

