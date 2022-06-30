Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 30, 2022

Exciting new opportunity available as a Junior Data Analyst
Job Description:

  • Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions

  • responding to data-related queries and keeping track of these

  • Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to stakeholders timeously, and in an understandable format

  • Execute the data visualization

  • Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements

  • Manage cleanliness of data across various departments.

  • This role will also includes assessing, analysing, and optimising end-to-end business processes to improve business efficiencies, and customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation

  • Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

  • Assist with post-go-live data collection. The collected data forms the basis of future process improvement projects.

  • Test projects where developments have been completed by referencing the specification to ensure that the right results are achieved according to the stakeholders’ requirements

  • Documenting the UAT and communicating with the developers regarding the deviations

  • Assist in other daily business activities, such as reporting, deep dives and follow-ups

Education: Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum – Grade 12, Excel (Advanced level), SQL

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of business models and metrics

  • Knowledge of data models and presenting data in an easy-to-understand way.

Basic Requirements:

  • 2-5 years’ experience in Data analytics.

  • Advanced Excel skills and basic experience in SQL.

Apply now!
CV’s can be send to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Data Analyst
  • Advanced Excel

Learn more/Apply for this position