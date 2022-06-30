Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Exciting new opportunity available as a Junior Data Analyst
Job Description:
- Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions
- responding to data-related queries and keeping track of these
- Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to stakeholders timeously, and in an understandable format
- Execute the data visualization
- Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements
- Manage cleanliness of data across various departments.
- This role will also includes assessing, analysing, and optimising end-to-end business processes to improve business efficiencies, and customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation
- Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
- Assist with post-go-live data collection. The collected data forms the basis of future process improvement projects.
- Test projects where developments have been completed by referencing the specification to ensure that the right results are achieved according to the stakeholders’ requirements
- Documenting the UAT and communicating with the developers regarding the deviations
- Assist in other daily business activities, such as reporting, deep dives and follow-ups
Education: Minimum Requirements
- Minimum – Grade 12, Excel (Advanced level), SQL
Knowledge:
- Understanding of business models and metrics
- Knowledge of data models and presenting data in an easy-to-understand way.
Basic Requirements:
- 2-5 years’ experience in Data analytics.
- Advanced Excel skills and basic experience in SQL.
