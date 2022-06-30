Junior Front End Developer Trainer –

REMOTE ROLE:

Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Front End Web Development Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.

Responsibilities:

Support current trainers with

Course supervision



Creation of training material



Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants



Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.

Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.

Required Technical Skills:

Version Control (Git -GitHub)

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Bootstrap

Project Documentation

TypeScript

Angular

Experience:

1+ year of relevant work experience.

Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in front end development.

