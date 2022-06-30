Junior Front End Developer Trainer

REMOTE ROLE:
Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Front End Web Development Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.
Responsibilities:
- Support current trainers with
- Course supervision
- Creation of training material
- Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants
- Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.
- Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.
Required Technical Skills:
- Version Control (Git -GitHub)
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- Bootstrap
- Project Documentation
- TypeScript
- Angular
Experience:
- 1+ year of relevant work experience.
- Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in front end development.
Desired Skills:
- TypeScript
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- Angular