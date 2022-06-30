Junior Front End Developer Trainer

Jun 30, 2022

REMOTE ROLE:
Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Front End Web Development Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.
Responsibilities:

  • Support current trainers with

    • Course supervision

    • Creation of training material

    • Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants

    • Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.

  • Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.

Required Technical Skills:

  • Version Control (Git -GitHub)

  • HTML5

  • CSS3

  • JavaScript

  • Bootstrap

  • Project Documentation

  • TypeScript

  • Angular

Experience:

  • 1+ year of relevant work experience.

  • Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in front end development.

Desired Skills:

  • TypeScript
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position