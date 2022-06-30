Junior Python Programming Trainer –

REMOTE ROLE:

Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Python Programming Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.

Responsibilities:

Support current trainers with

Course supervision



Creation of training material



Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants



Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.

Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.

Required Technical Skills:

Working in the Jupyter Notebook environment

Importing packages

Python basics, including syntax and mathematical operators, variables and data types

Application of Strings and Regex

Create and edit Python lists, tuples, sentences and dictionaries

Using functions and handling exceptions

The application of complex control flows

The exciting concept of object-oriented programming (OOP)

Working efficiently with files

The Pandas DataFrame

Your own real projects with Python

Basic knowledge of NumPy

Experience:



1+ year of relevant work experience.

Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in python programming

Desired Skills:

Python

OOP

tutoring

Learn more/Apply for this position