REMOTE ROLE:
Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Python Programming Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.
Responsibilities:
- Support current trainers with
- Course supervision
- Creation of training material
- Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants
- Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.
- Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.
Required Technical Skills:
- Working in the Jupyter Notebook environment
- Importing packages
- Python basics, including syntax and mathematical operators, variables and data types
- Application of Strings and Regex
- Create and edit Python lists, tuples, sentences and dictionaries
- Using functions and handling exceptions
- The application of complex control flows
- The exciting concept of object-oriented programming (OOP)
- Working efficiently with files
- The Pandas DataFrame
- Your own real projects with Python
- Basic knowledge of NumPy
Experience:
- 1+ year of relevant work experience.
- Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in python programming
Desired Skills:
- Python
- OOP
- tutoring