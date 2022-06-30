Junior Python Programming Trainer

Jun 30, 2022

REMOTE ROLE:
Our client in the UK is looking for a Junior Python Programming Trainer for a 6 – 12 months engagement. This position will be remote, 5 days a week (09:00 am- 16:00pm) Monday – Friday.
Responsibilities:

  • Support current trainers with

    • Course supervision

    • Creation of training material

    • Ensuring a positive learning experience for participants

    • Provide feedback on quality of training delivery and course materials.

  • Deliver advanced technical training classes to industry professionals or individuals, advancing their careers once correct experience levels have been reached.

Required Technical Skills:

  • Working in the Jupyter Notebook environment

  • Importing packages

  • Python basics, including syntax and mathematical operators, variables and data types

  • Application of Strings and Regex

  • Create and edit Python lists, tuples, sentences and dictionaries

  • Using functions and handling exceptions

  • The application of complex control flows

  • The exciting concept of object-oriented programming (OOP)

  • Working efficiently with files

  • The Pandas DataFrame

  • Your own real projects with Python

  • Basic knowledge of NumPy

Experience:

  • 1+ year of relevant work experience.

  • Preferably previous tutoring/training experience in python programming

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • OOP
  • tutoring

