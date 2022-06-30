MFC Analyst Programmer Designer II at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Qualification/s & Certification/s:

– Certificate in .Net development

– Degree or National Diploma or proven experience

What are the key/ critical tasks that the candidate will be involved in on a regular basis? (Assess the challenges/ pain that the business has/ projects the candidate will work on/ GET THE TRUE SPEC etc.)

Support & Maintenance Development Unit testing Deployments Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts Align to coding and design standards. Submit code for Code Quality reviews Quality Assurance support Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager Timesheet capture Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems Technical Knowledge as per profile .Net / Web APIs SQL server Understanding of MQ, Topics, XML, XSD, Swagger JavaScript Angular HTML & CSS MVC

Desired Skills:

