MFC Analyst Programmer Designer II at Datonomy Solutions

Qualification/s & Certification/s:
– Certificate in .Net development
– Degree or National Diploma or proven experience
What are the key/ critical tasks that the candidate will be involved in on a regular basis? (Assess the challenges/ pain that the business has/ projects the candidate will work on/ GET THE TRUE SPEC etc.)
- Support & Maintenance
- Development
- Unit testing
- Deployments
- Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
- Align to coding and design standards.
- Submit code for Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
- Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems
Technical Knowledge as per profile
- .Net / Web APIs
- SQL server
- Understanding of MQ, Topics, XML, XSD, Swagger
- JavaScript
- Angular
- HTML & CSS
- MVC
Desired Skills:
- MFC
- Analyst
- Programmer