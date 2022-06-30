Mobile Developer – Gauteng

Jun 30, 2022

We are looking to hire an experienced Mobile Developer with 3+ years of experience in React, React Native, Node.js, Rest, JSON, and TypeScript.
The Mobile Developer will help us build and maintain a state-of-the-art cross-platform mobile application.

This is a hybrid role, with location preference – Gauteng
Desired Skills:

  • React
  • React Native
  • Node.js
  • Rest
  • JSON
  • TypeScript

Learn more/Apply for this position