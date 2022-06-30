Mobile Developer – Gauteng

We are looking to hire an experienced Mobile Developer with 3+ years of experience in React, React Native, Node.js, Rest, JSON, and TypeScript.

The Mobile Developer will help us build and maintain a state-of-the-art cross-platform mobile application.

This is a hybrid role, with location preference – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

React

React Native

Node.js

Rest

JSON

TypeScript

