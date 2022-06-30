NC Programmer at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Draughting Qualification
  • NQF 5/6

Skills:

  • Draughting & Drawing
  • Industrial Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
  • Reverse Engineering
  • 3D Drawing Software
  • Solid Edge & Rivet, AUTO-CAD

Competencies:

  • Energetic
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Organized
  • Attention to detail
  • Output driven
  • Communication

Experience:

  • Minimum 2-4 years in an HVAC Environment

About The Employer:

Background

A long-established highly successful manufacturing company on the East Rand – Johannesburg.

