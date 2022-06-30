NC Programmer at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Qualifications:
- Matric
- Draughting Qualification
- NQF 5/6
Skills:
- Draughting & Drawing
- Industrial Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
- Reverse Engineering
- 3D Drawing Software
- Solid Edge & Rivet, AUTO-CAD
Competencies:
- Energetic
- Interpersonal skills
- Organized
- Attention to detail
- Output driven
- Communication
Experience:
- Minimum 2-4 years in an HVAC Environment
About The Employer:
Background
A long-established highly successful manufacturing company on the East Rand – Johannesburg.