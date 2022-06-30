QlikView Developer – Western Cape Bellville

The role exists in support of the company strategy to grow the short-term portfolio in the company. You will be responsible for the Operational Management and Support of the Channel. You will develop specific software solutions in the company infrastructure predominantly aimed at various management and production reporting on the performance of the short-term portfolio.

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

SQL/Data Modeling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A South African financial services group that also has business interests within Africa. The company offers insurance solutions that are tailored to suit the needs of entrepreneurs and businesses.

