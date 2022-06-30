RACS Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

RA Consulting Services (RACS), an ICT solutions provider focused on growing the cloud sector in Africa, has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

Botswana-based RACS delivers a range of technology solutions, support and consulting and software development services to customers in the homeland security, health care, tourism, culture, electronics (including PCBs), packaging, and textile industries.

According to RACS, the VMware Cloud Verified status is a badge of validation for the company’s growing cloud services portfolio through its home-grown CloudSharQ cloud solution and showcases to clients that it’s service offerings have been validated for the cloud and that the organisation has the backing of a global industry leader.

Leveraging its VMware Cloud Verified partner status, RACS will work with customers to deliver seamless interoperability between their private and public clouds while delivering unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for both traditional and containerised enterprise applications.

Whether the need is to build new applications or leverage public cloud resources, the status gives RACS customers the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

“The traditional hyperscalers do not currently provide all their services in Africa leaving a gap in the market, particularly for SMB customers who want to scale into the cloud but can’t afford to do so. Attaining the VMware Cloud Verified badge allows us to clearly state we can deliver on all our clients’ cloud requirements, both setting up a private cloud or ensuring interoperability with a public one. We are now also attracting new clients as we are able to deliver superior cloud services, performance, and sustainability, compared to the cloud services currently available in the region,” says Shivendra Jha, operations director at RACS.

CloudSharQ is a cloud solution developed by RACS, that leverages the complete VMware stack, through its VMware Cloud Verified status, and extends the remit of cloud offerings it provides to its clients. With CloudSharQ, the company has been able to extend the traditional benefits of VMware, including delivering the same level of resiliency, availability, security, scalability, and quality through CloudSharQ’s public and private cloud services.

“As a traditional partner of VMware this announcement also allows us to extend our services beyond virtualization. Our VMware Cloud Verified status further allows us to meet the precise cloud deployment demands of our clients by offering widespread support of public, private, and multi-cloud environments. Ultimately, we are empowering them to take control over their technology infrastructure,” adds Ja.

Such has been the success of the RACS VMware support centre based in Mauritius, that it currently fields service requests from customers in Botswana and Zambia who are having issues with their VMware partners and turn to RACS Africa to assist. Showcasing just how effective a partner the company is to the vendor.

“RACS has made a bold move to diversify from helping customers meet their virtualization needs, to becoming an all-encompassing cloud partner. It is a partner evolution like this that showcases to us that RACS continually has their customer’s needs at the core of their service offerings and are delivering services that unlock lifetime customer value,” says Sumeeth Singh, cloud provider manager: sub-Saharan Africa at VMware.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers like RACS provide customers the efficiency, agility, and reliability to define their cloud journey. It’s a key step in helping customers to continually modernise while ensuring that the partner provides a valuable service to their clients.”