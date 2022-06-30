REACT DEVELOPER (JAVASCRIPT) at IT NETWORK – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Would you like to work for the COOLEST company in SA……….luv the GOOGLE , AMAZON and FACEBOOK type environment ?
Get a portion of your salary paid in Bitcoin
Become part of any the many Fluid Clubs that we offer (Soccer, Gaming, Wine club, Bookclub, Plant lovers, Running, SelfCare, Music, Art, Entrepreneurs)
Be a part of Hatch (Annual company-wide hackathon)
Then you will be an excellent addition to this team! Our client , based in Johannesburg, is world class leader in technology and Software implementation and requires a React Developer to join the dynamic team.
What do you need?
- National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
- 3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS
- Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
- Experience with Git or Bitbucket
What will you be doing?
- Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
- Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.
Core Tech Stack
Our client loves modern Full Stack JavaScript and TypeScript! They build almost everything on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes.
Working at this client allows exposure to:
Frontend
- React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)
- Centralised State Management
- React Native (Vanilla and Expo)
- Calling REST + GraphQL APIs
- Modern UI Libraries
- CSS-in-JS
Tooling
- Git
- Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)
- ESLint, Prettier
- CI/CD
- Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
Desired Skills:
- REACT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
