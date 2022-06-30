REACT DEVELOPER (JAVASCRIPT) at IT NETWORK – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Would you like to work for the COOLEST company in SA……….luv the GOOGLE , AMAZON and FACEBOOK type environment ?

Get a portion of your salary paid in Bitcoin

Become part of any the many Fluid Clubs that we offer (Soccer, Gaming, Wine club, Bookclub, Plant lovers, Running, SelfCare, Music, Art, Entrepreneurs)

Be a part of Hatch (Annual company-wide hackathon)

Then you will be an excellent addition to this team! Our client , based in Johannesburg, is world class leader in technology and Software implementation and requires a React Developer to join the dynamic team.

What do you need?

National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent

3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS

Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Experience with Git or Bitbucket

What will you be doing?

Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews

Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

Core Tech Stack

Our client loves modern Full Stack JavaScript and TypeScript! They build almost everything on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes.

Working at this client allows exposure to:

Frontend

React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)

Centralised State Management

React Native (Vanilla and Expo)

Calling REST + GraphQL APIs

Modern UI Libraries

CSS-in-JS

Tooling

Git

Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)

ESLint, Prettier

CI/CD

Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Desired Skills:

REACT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

