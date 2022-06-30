RPG Developer

Jun 30, 2022

Our client a large Multi national is seeking a RPG Developer in the Mpumalanga region.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Build new RPG programs and modify existing programs to meet requirements
  • Troubleshoot software/job failures and work with staff to resolve
  • Ensure programs are kept in proper working order
  • Manage the software repository and program documentation
  • Maintain log of failures and work with staff to reduce or eliminate
  • Participate in data backups and recovery testing
  • Support the team in managing system resources to ensure adequacy for job performance

Qualifications and Skills

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Technical equivalent
  • At least 5 years solid RPGLE development experience
  • Proven ability to quickly identify and resolve program defects
  • Experience using IBM Rational IDE
  • Experience with XML and JSON
  • Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API
  • Proficient in SQL400
  • CLLE
  • Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)
  • Fully free-form RPG (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL400
  • CLLE
  • IBM Rational IDE
  • RPGLE
  • SOAP
  • RESTful API
  • XML
  • JSON
  • RPG

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • 13th Cheque

