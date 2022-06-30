RPG Developer – Mpumalanga

Our client a large Multi national is seeking a RPG Developer in the Mpumalanga region.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Build new RPG programs and modify existing programs to meet requirements
- Troubleshoot software/job failures and work with staff to resolve
- Ensure programs are kept in proper working order
- Manage the software repository and program documentation
- Maintain log of failures and work with staff to reduce or eliminate
- Participate in data backups and recovery testing
- Support the team in managing system resources to ensure adequacy for job performance
Qualifications and Skills
- Matric / Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Technical equivalent
- At least 5 years solid RPGLE development experience
- Proven ability to quickly identify and resolve program defects
- Experience using IBM Rational IDE
- Experience with XML and JSON
- Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API
- Proficient in SQL400
- CLLE
- Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)
- Fully free-form RPG (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- SQL400
- CLLE
- IBM Rational IDE
- RPGLE
- SOAP
- RESTful API
- XML
- JSON
- RPG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- 13th Cheque