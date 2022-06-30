RPG Developer – Mpumalanga

Our client a large Multi national is seeking a RPG Developer in the Mpumalanga region.

Responsibilities and Duties

Build new RPG programs and modify existing programs to meet requirements

Troubleshoot software/job failures and work with staff to resolve

Ensure programs are kept in proper working order

Manage the software repository and program documentation

Maintain log of failures and work with staff to reduce or eliminate

Participate in data backups and recovery testing

Support the team in managing system resources to ensure adequacy for job performance

Qualifications and Skills

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Technical equivalent

At least 5 years solid RPGLE development experience

Proven ability to quickly identify and resolve program defects

Experience using IBM Rational IDE

Experience with XML and JSON

Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API

Proficient in SQL400

CLLE

Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)

Fully free-form RPG (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

SQL400

CLLE

IBM Rational IDE

RPGLE

SOAP

RESTful API

XML

JSON

RPG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position